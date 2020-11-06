Pimpri Chinchwad: Man drags cop on car bonnet to evade fine for not wearing mask, held

The accused was identified as Yuvraj Hanuvate, a resident of Pimple Nilakh.

An on-duty traffic constable in Pimpri Chinchwad was dragged on the bonnet of a car for over 800 metres after he signalled the driver to stop for driving without any mask. The accused, Yuvraj Hanuvate, a resident of Pimple Nilakh, was later arrested on charges of attempt to murder.

The incident took place at around 4 pm on Thursday at Ahimsa Chowk when traffic police constable Aabasaheb Sawant was assigned the task of initiating action against those who were found without masks.

Constable Sawant sustained an injury on his leg and is out of danger.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the constable said, “While I was on duty at Ahimsa Chowk, I saw a car driver not wearing a mask. Because there was a fellow passenger, he was liable for a fine and so I signalled him to stop. He continued driving towards me as I shouted. The car hit me on the knee and to avoid further injury or getting under the wheel, I threw myself on the bonnet and clung on to it.”

“As I kept shouting at him to stop, he continued driving in speed. Some people saw what happened and a couple of bikers started chasing the car. The bikers then made sure a vehicle blocked the road, thus forcing the car driver to stop after travelling for over 800 meters.”

Besides attempt to murder, Hanuvate was also booked for assault on public servant and rash driving. He was arrested in the evening.

