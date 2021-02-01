Pune: Traffic constable attacked, two arrested

One of them hit Karvande on his head with a tommy bar, following which he collapsed on the ground. (Representational)

A 30-year-old traffic constable was attacked on his head with a metal tool, following an argument with a truck driver, while he was manning traffic at Talegaon Chakan Chowk on Saturday afternoon. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two persons in this connection.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm on Saturday when constable Ravindra Namdeo Karvande, currently attached to Chakan traffic division under Pimpri-Chinchwad Police jurisdiction, was manning the traffic at Talegaon Chakan Chowk.

At the time of the incident, traffic had slowed down due to multiple heavy vehicles passing through the junction, which is a usual problem in the area. Constable Karvande asked the driver of the truck to move back his vehicle, which lead to an argument between the duo. At this point, the driver, who was alone in the cabin of the truck, left the location.

According to police, the driver and another person came back to the location on a bike after a while. One of them hit Karvande on his head with a tommy bar, following which he collapsed on the ground. The duo then fled from the spot. Karvande was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently being treated for the severe head injury.

Police said that while Karvande was stable, he is facing issues with his speech due to the injury. Doctors have told police that he will be kept under observation for a while. Meanwhile, the local police station at Chakan and Unit 3 of Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime branch have launched a parallel probe into the case.

Inspector Shankar Babar of the Crime Branch said, “We formed two teams to work on various clues. Footage from the CCTV and security cameras installed in the area were checked. Following leads from these footage, we received a tip-off that the two were trying to flee to Kalyan in Mumbai. Subsequently, they were detained from Kharabwadi area and handed over to Chakan police station for further probe.”