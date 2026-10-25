90 mins for 15 km: Pune’s 5 biggest traffic choke points exposed by festive rush

Inadequate road capacity, planning gaps and a surge in vehicle movement during the festive season are putting Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad’s most congested junctions under further strain.

From highway intersections and narrow railway underpasses to corridors serving IT hubs, these bottlenecks show how rapid urbanisation has outpaced infrastructure, with festival shopping, increased travel, and roadside activity making traffic management particularly challenging.

A closer look at five of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad’s most persistent traffic bottlenecks shows that the festive rush is adding to existing infrastructure and planning challenges. Traffic police officers on the ground and regular commuters reveal what drives congestion at these locations and why lasting solutions remain elusive.

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Navale Bridge Chowk

At Navale Bridge Chowk, traffic from the Mumbai and Satara sides of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway converges with vehicles arriving from Katraj, Narhe, Dhayari, Warje and surrounding residential areas.

Trucks and cars compete for space with two-wheelers, pedestrians and vehicles accessing local establishments, while buses stopping for passengers further disrupt movement. “The cause of traffic jams is in the traffic mechanism of the junctions — its feeder roads, exits and signal system,” said Rahul Gaud, inspector in charge of the local traffic division. He said violations could have a cascading impact, with a single tempo travelling on the wrong side creating a blockage lasting several minutes.

Hadapsar to Uruli Kanchan

On the Pune-Solapur highway, the stretch between Hadapsar and Uruli Kanchan faces a combination of heavy vehicles, passenger buses, roadside marketplaces and inadequate pedestrian infrastructure. Dust from excavated road sections and incessant honking have added to residents’ complaints. According to data from the Hadapsar and Loni Kalbhor traffic divisions, around 40 people have died in road accidents this year, with pedestrians accounting for nearly half the fatalities.

The congestion also affects emergency healthcare. Noble Hospital Executive Director Dr H K Sale said ambulances faced delays during peak hours and festive celebrations, when pandals obstructed traffic. With several hospitals located along the broader Hadapsar-Fatimanagar stretch, he stressed the need to ensure unobstructed passage for emergency vehicles.

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Wagholi Chowk

At Wagholi Chowk, the infrastructure deficit is compounded by the concentration of educational institutions, industries and construction activity. Police Inspector Chhagan Kapse said more than 1,000 school buses and an estimated 800-1,000 corporate employee buses operate in the area.

Their movement coincides with regular commuting traffic and trucks carrying construction material, while the absence of service roads and alternative routes leaves most vehicles dependent on the main road. Long-distance buses occupy road space from early morning until late at night, while pedestrians often have to share the carriageway with vehicles.

Shahid Amar Shaikh Chowk

Near the Regional Transport Office, Shahid Amar Shaikh Chowk faces a different constraint. The railway underpass connecting the junction to the RTO can accommodate only two cars passing at a time, said Atul Kshirsagar, a police sub-inspector with the Bundgarden traffic division.

A heavy vehicle can trigger long queues, while railway land on one side and the river on the other restrict opportunities for road widening or diversions. Festival processions and additional traffic further strain the junction, which is also close to Sassoon General Hospital.

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Ravet, Punawale, and Tathawade underpasses

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, underpasses in Ravet, Punawale and Tathawade have become major chokepoints for commuters travelling to Hinjewadi’s IT hub. Pushparaj Nimbalkar, an IT professional, said his 15-km commute from Ravet to Hinjewadi Phase III took around one to one-and-a-half hours by car. Limited public transport and poor last-mile connectivity encourage dependence on private vehicles, while inoperative signals during power cuts and wrong-side driving add to the problem.

Data-driven monitoring

Recurring congestion has prompted Pune Traffic Police to use Google traffic data to identify where jams occur most frequently, how long vehicles take to clear them, and how long the congestion persists. Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said the analysis would help authorities prioritise infrastructure interventions rather than undertake projects in isolation. “When cities expand, regular studies have to be done to assess the additional traffic load on roads and whether they can handle it,” Patil said.

“As festive shopping and celebrations bring more vehicles onto already strained roads, the challenge is not limited to managing traffic in the immediate term. Sustained relief will depend on coordinated planning by civic bodies and highway authorities, infrastructure suited to growing demand, and alternatives that reduce dependence on private vehicles,” said an officer.