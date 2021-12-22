Pune: Traffic changes in University Square, connecting roads from Thursday as trial run for double storey flyover construction

The Pune University junction -- which sees traffic flowing in from Pashan, Baner, Aundh and the combined traffic of Ganesh Khind Road and Senapati Bapat Road -- is one the busiest traffic junctions in the city. (Representational)

The traffic through the Pune University Square and the connecting roads to Pashan, Baner and Ganeshkhind Road — which see some of heaviest traffic volumes in the city — will be changed on experimental basis from Thursday for the proposed work on integrated project to construct a double storey flyover, grade separators and underpass.

After the twin flyovers on Ganeshkhind Road — one at the Pune University junction and one in front of E-Square theater — were demolished, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had this year approved the Rs 426 crore integrated infrastructure plan to construct a double-storey flyover along with three grade separators and an underpass to resolve the traffic issues of area, which sees very heavy traffic congestion during peak hours.

The earlier flyovers were demolished by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) after it was jointly decided along with PMC to construct a two-storey flyover with the top floor for an elevated metro rail corridor to connect Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar and the first floor for vehicular traffic. The Pune University junction — which sees traffic flowing in from Pashan, Baner, Aundh and the combined traffic of Ganesh Khind Road and Senapati Bapat Road — is one the busiest traffic junctions in the city.

Officials from the Traffic Control Branch of Pune City police said that when the work for the integrated project starts, changes will have to be made in the existing traffic flow. As a trial run for the said changes, a trial run will be conducted from Thursday, December 23 and these traffic changes will remain in force until the further notice.

As per the order issued by DCP Traffic Rahul Shrirame, Following are the traffic diversions: To be in force from December 23 until the further notice.

1) A circular one way will be created from University Square, Pashan Road, Pune Rural SP Office, Abhimanshree Pashan Chowk, Abhimanshree Baner Chowk, Baner Road, Sakal Nagar and again back to University Square. Vehicles going from Shivajinagar to Pashan and Baner should take the same route for the vehicles from Pashan and Baner to Shivajinagar.

2) Approach Road to Bhosle Nagar from Ganeshkhind Road — next to Cosmos Bank — has been made one way. Vehicles from Bhosle Nagar to GaneshKhind Road should take the Range Hills Road.

3) No halting and No Parking rule will be enforced on the circular one way will be created from University Square, Pashan Road, Pune Rural SP Office, Abhimanshree Chowks, Baner Road, Sakal Nagar and again back to University Square.

4) No halting and No Parking rule will be enforced on Abhimanshree Baner Chowk to Saykar Chowk.

5) Heavy vehicles will be prohibited to ply on the route from Abhimanshree Baner Chowk to Saykar Chowk between 7 am to 11 pm.

6) No halting and No Parking rule will be enforced on both sides of the road from Rajiv Gandhi Bridge Aundh to University Chowk.