Pune: Check traffic changes for Janmashtami, Dahi Handi on Friday, Saturday

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The Pune police have announced road closures and traffic diversions in several parts of the city for September 4 and 5 in view of Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations, which are expected to draw large crowds.
In the Faraskhana area, restrictions will be imposed around Fadke Haud from 4 pm on Friday until the crowd disperses. Traffic heading towards the area from Jijamata Chowk will be stopped and diverted via Ganesh Road. Motorists will be directed through routes including Gadgil Putla, Kumbharwada Chowk, Pawale Chowk, Maya Bakery and Devjibaba Chowk, depending on the traffic situation.
Additional restrictions will be imposed in the Faraskhana and Vishrambaug areas from 4 pm on Saturday. Traffic on several stretches of Shivaji Road towards Swargate will be diverted through alternative routes. Traffic from Puram Chowk towards Shivajinagar via Bajirao Road will also be diverted through Tilak Road and other adjoining roads.
Traffic from SG Barve Chowk towards Pune Municipal Corporation will be diverted through Jangli Maharaj Road and Jhashi Chi Rani Chowk. Traffic from Budhwar Chowk towards Appa Balwant Chowk will be allowed to move one-way, while vehicles travelling towards the area via Bajirao Road will be diverted.
The road between Rameshwar Chowk and Shaniwar Chowk will also be closed as required, with motorists advised to use alternative routes. Traffic from Sonya Maruti Chowk towards Laxmi Road and Sevasadan Chowk will be restricted, with vehicles diverted towards Phadke Haud.
In the Warje traffic division, restrictions will be imposed on Friday and Saturday from 4 pm until crowds disperse. Vehicles travelling from Ambedkar Chowk towards Church Chowk will be diverted through Karve Road and Vajre Junction. Traffic from Rajaram Bridge towards Ambedkar Chowk will be diverted through Kalmash Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, and other connecting roads.
On Saturday, traffic restrictions in the central parts of the city will be in force from 8 am to midnight, or until the crowds disperse. Roads around Shivaji Road, Laxmi Road, Bajirao Road and Tilak Road, where large numbers of devotees are expected to gather for Dahi Handi celebrations, are likely to witness the most significant changes.
Under the Band Garden traffic division, the road from Teen Tofa Chowk towards Blue Nile Chowk and the Iskon temple will be closed to traffic. Motorists travelling between Blue Nile Chowk and Teen Tofa Chowk will be diverted along an alternative route.
In the Wanowrie area, traffic on Shivarkar Road will be closed from 4 pm on Saturday until the crowd disperses. The police have suggested several alternative routes through Constitution Chowk, Salunke Vihar Road, and nearby stretches. Vehicles heading towards Kedari Petrol Pump will also be diverted through the flyover and adjoining routes.
The Lashkar traffic division has also announced restrictions from 4 pm on Saturday. Traffic from Golibar Maidan towards the Mahatma Gandhi Road stretch will be stopped at Vajre Junction, near Pandole Apartments, and diverted towards Khadki Maruti Chowk. Traffic heading towards Solapur Road will also be diverted through Khadki Maruti Chowk, East Street and Indira Gandhi Chowk before being directed towards the Lashkar Police Station and Teen Tofa Chowk.
Janmashtami and human pyramids
Dahi Handi is celebrated in various parts of the country, especially in Maharashtra, following Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna. A central feature of the Dahi Handi festival involves clay pots filled with milk, butter, curd, sweets, and other items being hung at a height. Human pyramids are then formed to break the pots, symbolising Lord Krishna’s favourite childhood activity.
Groups compete to break pots or handis tied in certain places. These activities during Dahi Handi celebrations attract large crowds to witness the festivities. The local police stations and civic bodies have already issued safety guidelines for the celebrations.