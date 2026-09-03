Pune: Check traffic changes for Janmashtami, Dahi Handi on Friday, Saturday

The Pune police have announced road closures and traffic diversions in several parts of the city for September 4 and 5 in view of Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations, which are expected to draw large crowds.

In the Faraskhana area, restrictions will be imposed around Fadke Haud from 4 pm on Friday until the crowd disperses. Traffic heading towards the area from Jijamata Chowk will be stopped and diverted via Ganesh Road. Motorists will be directed through routes including Gadgil Putla, Kumbharwada Chowk, Pawale Chowk, Maya Bakery and Devjibaba Chowk, depending on the traffic situation.

Additional restrictions will be imposed in the Faraskhana and Vishrambaug areas from 4 pm on Saturday. Traffic on several stretches of Shivaji Road towards Swargate will be diverted through alternative routes. Traffic from Puram Chowk towards Shivajinagar via Bajirao Road will also be diverted through Tilak Road and other adjoining roads.