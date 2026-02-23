Pune traffic alert: Hadapsar-Dive Ghat route to stay shut from 1-3 pm today for blasting work

The Pune traffic police have announced that the Hadapsar to Dive Ghat stretch on the Alandi-Pandharpur Palkhi route will be completely closed to traffic between 1 pm and 3 pm Monday.

The shutdown has been necessitated by blasting work being carried out as part of the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) ongoing highway widening project. Under this project, the work of breaking the hard rocks in the mountains at Dive Ghat will be undertaken with the help of explosives. Since explosives will be used, the traffic police said, the road-closure decision was taken for the safety of passengers and vehicles.

Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune Traffic, has urged citizens and motorists to cooperate and strictly adhere to the traffic restrictions. “This is a temporary measure being adopted to carry out the widening work safely,” he said, appealing to the public to use available alternate routes during the two-hour window.