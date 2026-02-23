Pune traffic alert: Hadapsar-Dive Ghat route to stay shut from 1-3 pm today for blasting work

Commuters can take alternative routes like Katraj-Bopdev-Saswad Road, Kapurhol-Narayanpur Road, or the Hadapsar-Uruli Kanchan-Shindawane Ghat Road.

Written by: Shubham Kurale
Feb 23, 2026
Pune RoadDive Ghat is a critical node on the Palkhi Highway, a route of significant religious and logistical importance, (File Photo)
The Pune traffic police have announced that the Hadapsar to Dive Ghat stretch on the Alandi-Pandharpur Palkhi route will be completely closed to traffic between 1 pm and 3 pm Monday.

The shutdown has been necessitated by blasting work being carried out as part of the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) ongoing highway widening project. Under this project, the work of breaking the hard rocks in the mountains at Dive Ghat will be undertaken with the help of explosives. Since explosives will be used, the traffic police said, the road-closure decision was taken for the safety of passengers and vehicles.

Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune Traffic, has urged citizens and motorists to cooperate and strictly adhere to the traffic restrictions. “This is a temporary measure being adopted to carry out the widening work safely,” he said, appealing to the public to use available alternate routes during the two-hour window.

The Traffic police department has made a special appeal to drivers of heavy vehicles to plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience. Passengers are also advised to factor in the schedule change while planning their journeys.

Given that Dive Ghat is a critical node on the Palkhi Highway, a route of significant religious and logistical importance, even a short-term closure likely disrupts traffic movement across connected stretches. Commuters can take alternative routes like Katraj-Bopdev-Saswad Road, Kapurhol-Narayanpur Road, or the Hadapsar-Uruli Kanchan-Shindawane Ghat Road.

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He primarily reports on transport and is interested in covering civic issues, sports, gig workers, environmental issues, and queer issues. X:@ShubhamKurale1 ... Read More

Live Blog
