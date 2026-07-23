Pune traffic advisory: Roads closed, diversions for VBA protest march today

The Pune traffic police said temporary traffic diversions and congestion are expected on several major roads in the central part of the city from 12 pm onwards.(Express File Photo/Arul Horizon)

The Pune City Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of Thursday’s protest march in connection with the Maharashtra Bandh called by Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in support of students protesting in Delhi.

The police said temporary traffic diversions and congestion are expected on several major roads in the central part of the city from 12 pm onwards.

They said traffic arrangements will be modified as required based on the march’s movement and appealed to citizens to cooperate by using alternative routes and following instructions.

The march is expected to start at around 12 pm and conclude by evening.

“Students in Delhi had sat on a hunger strike. It was a question of their future, and they were fighting for it. Due to the NEET paper leak, the exams were held again. Even in that, there was a major mess-up. The only demand of the students in this was that action should be taken against the Education Minister and those who leaked the paper. The government did not take any action against them, however, RSS-BJP inhumanely took action against the students,” VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar said in an X post Wednesday.