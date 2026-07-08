Pune traffic alert: Complete list of road closures as twin palkhis enter city on July 9

Pune city police’s traffic control branch Wednesday announced an extensive traffic management plan, involving diversions, road closures, and movement restrictions across large parts of the city on Thursday, in view of the arrival of the palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj. The restrictions have been imposed to facilitate the safe movement of lakhs of warkaris accompanying the two revered processions during the annual Ashadhi Wari.

Both palkhis will enter Pune from different directions before proceeding through several arterial roads in the city towards their respective overnight halts at Bhavani Peth and Nana Peth. The traffic curbs will remain in place in phases as the processions progress.

Emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, defence vehicles and fuel tankers will be exempted from the restrictions. Traffic police have appealed to citizens to avoid travelling through these corridors and to make use of the alternative routes announced by the department.

Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi route

The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will enter Pune from Alandi and proceed through Wadmukhwadi, Charholi Phata, Dighi Magazine, Bopkhel Phata, Vishrantwadi, Phulenagar, Alandi Road Junction, Chandrama Chowk, Sangamwadi Road and Patil Estate before reaching Engineering College Chowk in Shivajinagar.

From there, the procession will move through Sancheti Hospital Chowk, Simla Office, Veer Chaphekar Chowk and Fergusson College Road before passing Goodluck Chowk, Garware Bridge, Khandojibaba Chowk, Lakdi Pul, Tilak Chowk and Laxmi Road.

It will then proceed through Vijay Talkies Chowk, Sevasadan Chowk, Ganpati Chowk, Balwant Chowk, Budhwar Chowk, Sonya Maruti Chowk, Hamzekhan Chowk, Nana Peth and Ashok Chowk before reaching the Palkhi Vitthal Temple at Bhavani Peth for the traditional halt.

The police said traffic on several stretches along this route is expected to remain suspended from around 3 am until about 8 pm. However, restrictions may continue longer depending on the procession’s movement.

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Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi route

The Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will begin its journey from Akurdi, passing through Chinchwad, Pimpri, Vallabhnagar, Nashik Phata, Phugewadi, Dapodi, Harris Bridge, Bopodi, Khadki Railway Station, Mariaai Gate, and Wakdewadi before reaching Patil Estate.

The procession will then merge with the Dnyaneshwar Palkhi route at Engineering College Chowk and continue through Sancheti Hospital, FC Road, Goodluck Chowk, Garware Bridge, Lakdi Pul, Tilak Chowk and Laxmi Road. It will later move through Belbaug Chowk, Budhwar Chowk, Sonya Maruti Chowk, Hamzekhan Chowk, Nana Peth and Arun Chowk before concluding at the Nivdungya Vithoba Temple in Nana Peth, where it will halt for the night.

Closure of major roads and alternative routes

Several key roads in the city will be completely or partially closed during the passage of the palkhis. These include the Bopkhel Phata-Vishrantwadi stretch, Alandi Road, Chandrama Chowk, Sangamwadi Road, Patil Estate, Engineering College Chowk, Sancheti Hospital Junction, Simla Office Junction, FC Road, Goodluck Chowk, Garware Bridge, Lakdi Pul, Laxmi Road, Tilak Chowk, Vijay Talkies Chowk, Sevasadan Chowk, Ganpati Chowk, Budhwar Chowk, Sonya Maruti Chowk, Nana Peth and Bhavani Peth.

Traffic restrictions will also be imposed on roads connecting Bopodi, Khadki, CME Gate and Wakdewadi as the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi passes through those areas. The police said traffic movement will be regulated dynamically, and roads will be reopened once the palkhis have crossed a particular stretch.

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For motorists travelling from Pimpri-Chinchwad towards Pune city, police have advised using Bhau Patil Road, Aundh Road and Bremen Chowk instead of the Khadki-Wakdewadi corridor.

Vehicles travelling towards Vishrantwadi and the airport side have been advised to use Dhanori Road and other internal roads. Commuters heading towards Alandi Road and Chandrama Chowk have been asked to use Tarkeshwar Chowk, Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Bridge, Gunjan Chowk and Airport Road.

Motorists travelling between Shivajinagar, Sangamwadi and the Regional Transport Office have been advised to use alternative routes through Bund Garden, Pune railway station and other internal roads as directed by traffic police personnel on the ground. Traffic police said the diversions have been designed to minimise congestion while ensuring uninterrupted movement of the palkhis and emergency services.

Parking arrangements and public advisory

The police have also made special parking arrangements for vehicles accompanying the palkhis and have appealed to residents and visitors not to park vehicles on the procession routes. Vehicles found obstructing the movement of the palkhis are likely to be towed away.

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Citizens have been advised to leave early if they have unavoidable travel plans through central Pune. Those travelling towards Shivajinagar, Deccan, Camp, Swargate, Nana Peth, Bhavani Peth, Kasba Peth and adjoining localities have been warned to expect significant delays throughout the day.

The traffic police have requested that commuters cooperate with personnel deployed on the roads, follow diversion signages, and avoid entering restricted stretches. They have also appealed to the public to use public transport wherever possible and keep the procession routes free for the smooth movement of devotees.

The annual Ashadhi Wari is among Maharashtra’s largest religious gatherings, with lakhs of warkaris accompanying the palkhis to Pandharpur. Pune is one of the most important halting points for the palkhis of both Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj before they continue their journey towards the temple town. The elaborate traffic arrangements aim to balance the movement of religious processions with the daily commuting needs of the city’s residents.