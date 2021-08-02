Pune traders to hold ‘ghanta naad andolan’ against Covid curbs on August 3

The federation has put forth the demands in its letter to the Chief Minister, Pune District Guardian Minister, Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Pune Municipal Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police. (Representational Image)

The Federation of Trade Associations of Pune, which has about 25,000 shop owners in Pune city as its members, has decided to hold a ‘ghanta naad andolan’ on August 3 by ringing bells for 15 minutes from 12 noon to draw the attention of the authorities to their demand for changing the timings of shops.

“Shop timings can be changed now since Covid-19 cases in Pune city have been under control. Cases in rural areas of Pune district should not lead to curbs in the city,” said F N Ranka, president of the federation.

“Either all shops should be allowed to function from 11 am to 8 pm for five days or they should be allowed to function on all seven days between 11 am and 7 pm,” the federation said.

“The current timings of 7 am to 4 pm are not suitable for shopping so shop owners and customers are facing problems,” said Ranka, adding that if their demands are not considered, all shop owners will keep their establishments open till 7pm from August 4. “The decision was taken unanimously at a meeting of office-bearers of the federation held on July 31,” Ranka said.

The federation has put forth the demands in its letter to the Chief Minister, Pune District Guardian Minister, Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Pune Municipal Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police.

Several shops and business establishments in the city have remained closed for much of the last 16-18 months, especially during festival seasons due to which there have been losses to the tune of Rs 75,000 crore, the federation said, adding that they should now be allowed to function as suggested.