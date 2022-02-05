Pune traders seek action against illegal hawkers, write to PCB

Written by Nishit Navin

Highlighting the menace of illegal hawkers, the Pune Camp Merchants’ Association has written to the Pune Cantonment Board urging the authority to take appropriate action.

In the letter, the association said encroachments not only affect the traders and shopkeepers but also cause problems for the general public. “The hawkers set up stalls occupying significant portions of the roads. Encroachments also cause severe traffic congestion in the area,” Cawas Pundole, president of Pune Camp Merchants Association told The Indian Express.

Pundole said even footpaths get occupied by the hawkers, leaving little space for pedestrians to walk. “When footpaths are filled with hawkers, the pedestrians are forced to walk on the already-congested roads. It is a major safety hazard and could lead to road accidents,” he added.

The merchants’ association also highlighted other problems such as littering around the roads, violation of Covid norms and the unruly and violent behaviour of the hawkers.

The traders also expressed their concerns over drop in sales and the losses they are incurring due to the nuisance. “Inferior copies of good quality branded products are sold on the street. This directly affects mainstream business. This pain and the nuisance it causes can only be understood by us retailers,” the letter said.

The association mentioned that despite the High Court’s orders declaring Camp to be a hawker-free zone, various roads, lanes and bylanes of MG Road remain affected by their illegal encroachment. Pundole said that the encroachment has been going on for years, but they have only witnessed feeble attempts at resolving the problem. “The hawkers are aware of the anti-encroachment drive before it begins. They hide their stalls and leave the spot for some time, only to return when the drive is over. This has been happening again and again,” he said.

The merchants said that these problems have become a threat to their existence and urged the authorities to find a permanent solution. “If an immediate positive action is not seen on the ground, we shall be forced to escalate this to protests,” the association said.