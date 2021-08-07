Pune traders miffed with Ajit Pawar over indecision on expanding shop timings

The shopkeepers said Pawar's indecisiveness was proving detrimental to their interests and that they would be forced to launch an intensified agitation from Monday. (Express photo by Arun Horizon)

Traders and shopkeepers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, who have been demanding extension of shop reopening timings, are upset with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for failing to take a decision in this regard.

The shopkeepers said Pawar’s indecisiveness was proving detrimental to their interests and that they would be forced to launch an intensified agitation from Monday.

The decision for relaxing the curfew timings– from 7 am to 4 am to 10 am to 7 pm — was expected at the weekly district review committee meeting that is held every Friday. However, the meeting did not take place this week and the shopkeepers and traders were expecting a decision by Saturday.

“The meeting will not take place today. We have now been told by civic officials that the meeting will be held on Sunday. Government meetings do not usually take place on Sunday, we hope it will take place,” Mahendra Pitaliya, secretary of Federation of Trade Association of Pune, told The Indian Express.

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said the Deputy Chief Minister will hold a meeting with the shopkeepers at 3 pm on Sunday. “The decision will be taken tomorrow,” he said.

Pitaliya said they were banking heavily on the meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister. “Ajit Pawar is known for decisive actions. We were confident he would take an appropriate decision on our demands. We have no clue what is on his mind. He has also not spoken anything about our demand. Shopkeepers and traders are upset with him. However, we are still hoping that Pawar will hold a meeting on Sunday and decide in our favour,” Pitaliya said.

If the meeting does not take place or the government does not announce any easing of curbs or extension of shop timings, the Federation said it would have no option but to start an intensified agitation.

“We will observe the weekend lockdown norm but if no decision is taken by Sunday, we will launch an agitation from Monday,” said Fatechand Ranka, president of the Federation of Trade Association, Pune. A few days ago, the Federation had held “ghantanad” (ringing of bells) agitation to draw attention of the government to their demands.

Pitaliya said the current timings are neither in the interest of shopkeepers nor customers. “Currently, the government wants us to start the shops at 7 am and close down at 4 pm. This does not make any sense as customers do not turn up at 7 in the morning or even by 8. Most of the people who work through the day turn up after 6 in the evening. Even during morning timings, people generally turn up around 10 am. Therefore, we are demanding that the timing for opening shops should be from 10 am to 7 pm,” Pitaliya said.

Ranka said Pune city’s though the Covid positivity rate has come down to 1.89 per cent, the government is not extending the timing of the shops. “Every day in Pune city business worth Rs 75 crore takes place. Not only are shopkeepers facing losses, even the government is losing precious revenue. If the Covid positivity rate is the basis for the curfew timings, there is no reason why timings of Pune city should be extended when the positivity rate has dipped to a new low,” Ranka said.

The Federation said if the government does not take any decision, they would keep the shops open till 7 pm on their own.

The Federation said one of the traders in Mandai area tried to die by suicide and cases were registered against 30 shopkeepers after the incident. “This has further angered the shopkeepers and traders,” the Federation said.

The Merchants Association of Pimpri-Chinchwad has also urged the PCMC to extend their opening timings as they were incurring heavy losses.