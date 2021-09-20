Two Pune tourists die as car falls into creek in Goa

Two tourists died after the car they were travelling in fell into a creek in the Arpora area of North Goa in the early hours of Monday. The deceased, identified as Shubham Dedge (28) and Ishwari Deshpande (25), were residents of Pune.

According to officials, the incident took place around 5.30 am near Arpora or Hadfade village in the Bardez taluka.

Inspector Suraj Gawas, in-charge of Anjuna Police station told The Indian Express, “Primary investigation suggests that the mishap took place because the driver lost control of the car. After losing control, the car crossed over to the opposite corridor and again crossed over back before falling into a small creek. The fire brigade was called around 7 am. They managed to take out the car and the dead bodies of the two.”

Sub-inspector Akshay Parsekar, who is investigating the case said, “Based on the wristbands the two were wearing, we believe that they had visited a club in the area the night before. Dedge is a resident of Kirkatwadi in Pune, while Ishwari is a resident of another area in Pune.”

“Family members of both the deceased were contacted immediately. They are arriving from Pune,” Gawas told.

