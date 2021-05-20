Pune tops list of 10 districts in Maharashtra with highest number of active Covid-19 cases

With cases still high in rural areas, Pune district tops the list of 10 districts in Maharashtra which have the highest number of active Covid-19 cases.

A state health department analysis shows that till May 18, Pune had 72,089 patients with Covid-19 followed by Mumbai with 39,790 patients. Thane had an active caseload of 28,257 patients and among the others were Nagpur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli.

Overall there are 4.19 lakh active Covid patients in these ten districts. Strict restrictions have helped bring down the rate of infection.

The weekly positivity rate should dip below 10 per cent, state health officials have said, and only few have achieved this as per the state analysis. These include Mumbai, whose weekly positivity rate is 10.5 per cent, Aurangabad, Solapur, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Bhandara.

Till May 18, the weekly positivity rate in Satara was 32.78 per cent, while it was 27.6 per cent in Parbhani. The Covid positivity rate in Pune and Thane were at 20.23 per cent and 19.47 per cent, respectively. Other districts like Osmanabad, Hingoli, Beed, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangi and Amravati continue to range between 20 and 25 per cent.

The state analysis has also raised concern over the high case fatality rates in at least five districts of Nanded, Nandurbar, Bhandara, Hingoli and Chandrapur. At Nanded, the CFR has shot up from 3.8 per cent (April 21-27) to 9.2 per cent (May 12-18).

The state has also seen a near doubling of the weekly CFR from 1.1 per cent between April 21 to 27 to 2.2 per cent in the week May 12-18.

Health officials said that since cases had reduced in some of the districts, the denominator against which the deaths are calculated has also gone down, and hence this is indicated in the high death rates.

Meanwhile, till May 18, there were 1.48 lakh Covid patients admitted across various hospitals in the state. At least 68,552 were critical and 23,620 were admitted to intensive care units, of which 8,097 were on ventilator support.