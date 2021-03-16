Pune tops in terms of employment generation, investment in MSMEs

Pune has emerged as the most preferred destination for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Maharashtra, according to the state Economic Survey. (Representational Image)

Despite the economic slowdown and negative outlook in the industrial sector, Pune has emerged as the most preferred destination for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Maharashtra, according to the state Economic Survey.

The district has also attracted largest investments in areas earmarked by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), although Konkan region appears to have seen more number of industries.

In terms of employment generation, of the 17.67 lakh Udyog Aadhar generated for the MSME units, 4.04 lakh are in Pune and of the 91.01 lakh jobs generated, Pune has cornered 23.59 jobs. Similarly, of the Rs 2,38,543 crores total investments brought in by the MSME units, Pune has cornered Rs 69,866 crores. Pune has again topped in the state in terms of investments in Special Economic Zone (SEZ)s. Maharashtra has 37 SEZs of which 20 are in Pune and of the total Rs 58,531 crores of investment that has happened in these areas, Rs 32,415 crores are from Pune.

The emergence of Pune as the preferred destination for investment has to do with the ecosystem that has been developed over the years. Thanks to the presence of major OEMS, MSMEs have developed their own supply chain as vendors, suppliers of these companies The micro units mostly act as sub vendors to the medium enterprises. And due to the presence of a large number of engineering and ITI colleges, there is no shortage of trained manpower for these units. Notwithstanding the absence of an international airport, the region has good road and rail linkage for easy movement of goods and manpower.

