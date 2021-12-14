Pune: Eyeing top rank in cleanliness, PMC asks civic staff to download Swachh app

After having improved its rank to five in the Union government’s nationwide Swachh Survekshan this year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is aiming for the top spot in 2022 for which the civic body has made it mandatory for its employees to download the Swachh mobile application and promote public participation through it.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has, in an order, directed all PMC employees to download the Swachh mobile app. The Swachh competition aims to improve and encourage cleanliness in cities across the country and, along with other measures, it has also given weightage to public participation. Higher public participation through the app increases a city’s chances of improving its rating in the competition.

The civic staff have, therefore, been directed to download the Swachh mobile application and encourage others to do the same. Citizens’ feedback is considered crucial for rating the cities on cleanliness. The corporation had earlier drawn criticism after it ranked 17th in last year’s Swachh rankings.

The PMC has now roped in consultants to guide it on cleanliness measures and streamline its administrative process for quick and efficient waste management. Besides, it has decided to take up fresh measures for handling solid and liquid waste. It also plans to improve sewage treatment facilities and set up new garbage processing plants, in addition to segregating the maximum amount of waste before sending it for processing. To promote the best practices in handling of waste and its scientific disposal, the civic body has also been organising public awareness campaigns.