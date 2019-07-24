Pune: ‘Top Maoist leader’ Muralidharan released from prison on bail

Konath Muralidharan, alias Thomas Joseph alias Ajith, (65) an alleged top Maoist leader was Tuesday released from the Yerawada Central Prison in Pune, as the bail granted to him by the Bombay High Court was upheld by the Supreme Court (SC) about two months ago.

Muralidharan was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), along with his alleged courier Ismail Hamza (29), from Talegaon Dabhade area in Pune rural on May 8, 2015, for their “links with the banned CPI-Maoist”.

The duo was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Muralidharan and Ismail allegedly operated in Maharashtra with fake names of Thomas Joseph and James Mathew, respectively. They allegedly managed to get fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and a flat on rent in Lotus Villa, Talegaon Dabhade. The ATS had seized “incriminating material”, including a fake PAN card in Jospeh’s name with Muralidharan’s photo on it.

The ATS had filed a chargesheet in the case in October 2015. Later, a bail application moved by Muralidharan was rejected by the special court in Pune in September 2016. He then moved the Bombay High Court for bail, claiming he has been falsely arrested.

The high court granted him bail on May 5, 2019. As per the order, the court found that investigation did not result in getting “convincing material” to show that Muralidharan indulged in terrorist acts. The state government then moved a petition before the apex court against the bail order passed by the high court.

But on May 22 this year, the SC dismissed the state’s petition. After completing the bail surety and other legal formalities, Muralid-haran was released from the Yerawada Central Prison Tuesday. Jail Superintendent U T Pawar confirmed Muralidharan’s release. Meanwhile, Ismail Hamza’s bail plea is pending before the court.

Who is Muralidharan?

Muralidharan is a native of Ernakulam in Kerala. His father retired from the Indian Foreign Service in 1971. He did his schooling in China, Romania and Denmark during his father’s posting to those countries. He completed his SSC from a school in Ernakulam. He took admission in the Regional Engineering College, Kozhikode, but left the college in final semester to allegedly join the underground Naxal movement with K Venu in 1975. He was arrested by the Kerala Police in a couple of cases of violence. He was lodged in Kannur jail between March 1976 and June 1978.

He got married to V C Jenny in 1998, who later parted with him. His son Nachiketas is a software engineer in Kochi.

He had allegedly lived with his wife at Vilas Sonawane’s residence in Dombivli in Mumbai between 1987 and 1991. He is also suspected to have participated in the Revolutionary International Movement conference in Paris in 1984, and a meeting of Co-ordination Committee of Maoist Parties of South Asia in Nepal in 2011.

Muralidharan’s writings like ‘Against Avakainism’ are famous among Maoist supporters in foreign countries. After his arrest, a few international groups supporting Maoist movement in India had started an online campaign demanding his release.

A ‘top Maoist leader’

Muralidharan is alleged to be the national secretary of the CPI (ML) Naxalbari, which merged with banned CPI-Maoist on May 1, 2014. Probe has revealed that merger documents were allegedly signed by Muralidharan and Ganapathy, the then general of CPI (Maoist) after their 10-day-long meeting in November – December 2013 at an undisclosed location.

Muralidharan was allegedly appointed as the central committee member of CPI-Maoist. He was also allegedly given task of publication of People’s March magazine, integration of cadres of CPI (ML) Naxalbari with the Western Ghat Special Zonal Committee of CPI-Maoist. Probe revealed that Muralidharan allegedly underwent a bypass surgery in Hyderabad in October 2012 under the fake name of Rajendra. Due to health problems, he shifted to Maharashtra with the help of Sanjay Rao, an alleged Maoist operative, who is a wanted accused in this case.