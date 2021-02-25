Pune top cop, divisional commissioner get first dose of Covishield

There are 9,972 frontline workers who have taken the first dose of the vaccine.

COMMISSIONER OF Police Amitabh Gupta and Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao got the first dose of Covishield vaccine while Dr Murlidhar Tambe, Dean of BJ Medical College and Dr Subhash Salunkhe, technical adviser to the state on Covid-19, got their second and final jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. The inoculation was done on Tuesday at Sassoon General Hospital.

According to Gupta, 2,300 police personnel have been vaccinated so far. In the PMC area, from January 16 to date, 45,847 healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated. Of them, 33,360 health workers have got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, said Dr Ashish Bharati, chief medical officer of the PMC. Of these, 2,515 health workers have taken the second and final dose of the vaccine. There are 9,972 frontline workers who have taken the first dose of the vaccine.

In Pune district on Wednesday, 57 per cent beneficiaries were vaccinated with 5,370 health and frontline workers getting the first dose of the vaccine. Another 1,626 health workers got the second dose of the vaccine, Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune circle, said. State health officials said to date, 10.8 lakh beneficiaries had been vaccinated so far.