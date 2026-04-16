Cadet’s death at maritime institute: 4 including principal booked for negligence in upkeep of basketball hoop

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Days after a 20-year-old cadet at Tolani Maritime Institute in Talegaon, Pune was fatally injured after the rim of a basketball hoop structure dislodged when he was hanging to it, police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against four office bearers of the institute including the principal.
The incident took place around 7.20 am on April 5. The deceased Vishal Verma (20), was from Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh. Police had revealed that on the day of the incident, Verma was exercising in the sports ground of the institute. After a run, he came to the basketball court where he gripped the rim of the basketball hoop with his hands to hang off the structure. When the rim dislodged, he fell down, sustaining severe injury to the head. He was taken to the Talegaon General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
After the incident police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) which is preliminary registration for any “unnatural death” including suicide, accident, or suspicious death under other circumstances. The ADR was registered at Talegaon MIDC police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police and an inquiry was conducted.
“The findings of the inquiry into the ADR revealed that the structure of the basketball hoop was very old and rusted. Lack of regular maintenance led to the death of Vishal Verma. Based on the findings of the inquiry into the ADR, Ashok Verma, the brother of the deceased has filed an FIR. We have booked four persons on the charges of causing death due to negligence. We have sent a team to the institute for further probe,” said an officer from Talegaon MIDC police station.
“FIR names the Principal Sanjeet Kanungo along with three others whom we are yet to identify by name — the official responsible for maintenance of the ground, sports head of the institute, official responsible for management. These persons are being identified,” the officer added. Police have invoked section BNS section 106 which pertains to causing death due to negligence. After the incident, a large number of cadets had gathered at the location of the incident and demanded a thorough probe into the incident and alleged negligence.
Tolani Maritime Institute is a private institute, supported by the Tolani Education Foundation and affiliated with the Indian Maritime University.