Cadet’s death at maritime institute: 4 including principal booked for negligence in upkeep of basketball hoop

Days after a 20-year-old cadet at Tolani Maritime Institute in Talegaon, Pune was fatally injured after the rim of a basketball hoop structure dislodged when he was hanging to it, police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against four office bearers of the institute including the principal.

The incident took place around 7.20 am on April 5. The deceased Vishal Verma (20), was from Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh. Police had revealed that on the day of the incident, Verma was exercising in the sports ground of the institute. After a run, he came to the basketball court where he gripped the rim of the basketball hoop with his hands to hang off the structure. When the rim dislodged, he fell down, sustaining severe injury to the head. He was taken to the Talegaon General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.