Pune: Toddler drowns in pool a day before second birthday

A two-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a bungalow in Lonavala a day before his and his twin sister’s birthday, for which his family and relatives were going to hold a get-together.

Police have said the family of the boy, who are from Nashik, had gathered at the bungalow in Lonavala to celebrate the twins’ birthday on July 14. As per the information given by Lonavala Town police station, the incident took place on the evening of July 13. While the incident was reported to the police on the same night that it took place, details of the case came forward after footage from a security camera installed at the bungalow, in which the boy can be seen falling in

the pool and drowning, was circulated on media platforms.

“Around 7 pm on July 13, the family started searching for the boy after he was not seen on the premises for a while. He was found in the pool. He was taken out within moments of being located, but could not be revived,” said Inspector Sitaram Dubal.

A case of accidental death pending probe into causes was registered.