Pune to witness cloudy weather, light rain towards noon today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain towards afternoon hours and overcast sky conditions over Pune on Friday.

With no active weather system prevailing over Maharashtra, no significant rainfall is forecast for the day.

On Friday, the maximum temperature is expected to be 30 degrees and the minimum temperature would be around 22 degrees.

Improved air quality is likely over the city on Friday. In the morning, it was recorded at 57, which comes under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 25, 2021: