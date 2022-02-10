Pune to stay foggy and cold till Feb 14, says IMD

FOGGY AND cold conditions are here to stay in Pune till February 14, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Baramati in Pune district, where the minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 11.4 degrees Celsius, was the coldest location in the state on the day. Satara and Mahabaleshwar also recorded 11.4 degrees and 11.9 degrees, respectively.

“The weather will remain cloud-free till afternoon and thereafter cloudy sky conditions could take over Pune and surroundings. As a result, the maximum temperatures will remain within 30 degrees for the city,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

Fog has been persistent over north Maharashtra regions, including Pune, since the past two days. At present, Maharashtra is under the influence of a cyclonic circulation lying over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. From this system, there is a trough running till north Kerala, but it has become less significant.

The IMD has further said that overall dry weather conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of the state during the next few days. But minimum temperatures over Vidarbha are likely to see a drop by 3 to 5 degrees, with the likely penetration of cold winds from northern India towards the end of this week.