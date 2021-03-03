Pune to start 31 more Covid-19 vaccination centres to deal with third-phase rush

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to start vaccination centres at 31 hospitals – 28 government and three private – across the city to meet the third-phase rush.

People above 60 and those with co-morbidities above the age of 45 are eligible for Covid-19 shots in the third phase, the government had said.

As such, PMC started off with only four centres on Monday. Following the rush, they had decided to kick off inoculation at 14 centres on Tuesday but could make only eight operational.

“The Covid19 vaccination was at 4 centres on Monday, 8 centres on Tuesday. We plan to increase the number of centres to 31 today. Our aim is to make 100 vaccine centres operational in the coming days,” additional municipal commissioner, Rubal Agarwal, said.

She also urged all eligible beneficiaries to register themselves online and report to the centres as per their appointments.

PMC has been on the receiving end for not being able to scale up vaccination as a large number of senior citizens have been gathering at the centres and are being made to wait for hours or return without getting their shots.

The government hospitals where PMC aims to start vaccination on March 3 are: Rajiv Gandhi hospital, Kamla Nehru hospital, B J Medical College, Sutar hospital, Gangaram Karne hospital, Kalas hospital, Malti Kachi hospital, Bhangire hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital, Shiv Shankar Pote hospital, Bindu Madhav Thackre hospital, Bartakke hospital, Naidu hospital, Minatai Thakre hospital, Savitribai Phule hospital in Guruwarpeth, Kalavati Mavale hospital, Ramabai Ambedkar hospital, Premchand Oswal hospital, Janta Vasahat hospital, Vilasrao Tambe hospital, Thorwe hospital, Tharkude hospital, Sakharam Kodre hospital, Annasaheb Magar hospital, Savitribai Phule hospital in Kondhwa, Balajinagar hospital, Vasant More hospital and Laigude hospital.

Besides these, there’ll also be an inoculation centre at three private hospitals – Deenanath hospital, Inlak Budhrani hospital and Aundh Institute of Medical Science.

Technical glitches on the CoWIN portal had limited vaccination in the last two days with only 154 senior citizens and 16 co-morbid patients getting the shot on March 1, while 534 senior citizens and 26 co-morbid patients were inoculated on Tuesday.

At least 70 per cent of the registered 56,000 healthcare workers and 31 per cent of registered 57,264 frontline workers have been inoculated so far.