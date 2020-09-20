Pune to see moderate rain till September 22: IMD

Since Sunday afternoon, heavy rain and thunder have been reported across various parts of the city. (Express/Representational)

Pune will witness moderate rainfall over the next three days, officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, said.

Since Saturday, rain has returned over Pune after a brief lull early this month. IMD officials said the current spell could be the last for the ongoing monsoon season for the city.

Since Sunday afternoon, heavy rain and thunder have been reported across various parts of the city. Rain intensity picked up towards late evening, following which the city clocked 10 mm of 12-hour rainfall, till 8.30 pm on the day. Pune city’s seasonal rainfall is 743.6 mm, which is nearly 50 per cent above normal.

On Sunday, a fresh low pressure system formed in northeast Bay of Bengal. This system will intensify along its westwards movement during the next two to three days, meteorologists said. As a result, westerly winds will strengthen and bring heavy to very heavy rain along the west coast from the beginning of this week.

“Even though westerly winds will not be very strong over Pune, moisture content is present in the atmosphere,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department at IMD Pune. “Heating experienced during the day will push temperatures and lead to localised convective activities over Pune city and district. This will cause rainfall of moderate intensity over the next three days.”

Kerala, Karnataka and Goa remain on high alert ahead of extremely heavy spells forecast in some areas for September 21 and 22.

“Extremely heavy spells are forecast over Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and parts of Goa during the upcoming 48 hours,” Kashyapi said.

On Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, issued a ‘red’ alert (which indicates that action needs to be taken) for Sindhudurg for September 21 and 22, whereas similar warnings persist for Ratnagiri for September 22.

An ‘orange’ alert (‘be prepared’) has been issued for Pune, Mumbai, Raigad and Kolhapur; whereas a ‘yellow’ alert (‘keep a watch’) has been issued for most districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada till September 22.

The season has been good for the state as a whole, and has seen 15 per cent surplus rain.

