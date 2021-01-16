Pune to resume sports, amusement activities from Jan 18

It will be mandatory for tourists and tour operators to follow their respective SOPs to ensure the safety of all. (File)

On the day of nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive’s launch, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday allowed sports and entertainment activities to be resumed in the city from January 18.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued guidelines under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, to allow sports activities outside containment zones. Sports competitions at all levels will be allowed from January 18, with directives to follow the standard operating procedures (SoP) laid out by the state sports department, in place.

Also, the government administrative training institutes, like YASHADA, outside containment zones, will start their on-campus training programs by ensuring the SoP are rigorously followed.

Water sports and water-based activities will be allowed in the PMC area along with mandatory implementation of the SOPs set by the state tourism department. Entertainment or amusement parks, indoor entertainment activities and tourist places will be open for public with proper guidelines in place to check the spread of Covid-19.

It will be mandatory for tourists and tour operators to follow their respective SOPs to ensure the safety of all.

