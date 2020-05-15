Pune to receive thunderstorm, rain on weekend: IMD

Gusty winds, thunder and lightning drove away heat on the day when humidity levels had touched 73 per cent in the evening. Rainfall recorded in the city until 5.30 pm was 2.5 mm. (Express photo: Ashish Kale) Gusty winds, thunder and lightning drove away heat on the day when humidity levels had touched 73 per cent in the evening. Rainfall recorded in the city until 5.30 pm was 2.5 mm. (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

THUNDERSTORM AND moderate rain came as respite from hot and humid conditions that had prevailed since the beginning of the week.

Most areas in Pune and the district received rainfall during the afternoon on Thursday. Wet weather is expected to continue till May 16, said officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Gusty winds, thunder and lightning drove away heat on the day when humidity levels had touched 73 per cent in the evening. Rainfall recorded in the city until 5.30 pm was 2.5 mm.

These are local convective activities triggered by rising heat, which is normal during the pre-monsoon period. A similar thunderstorm will continue over Pune during the afternoon hours for another two days,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

According to records, Pune city has received marginally above normal rainfall during this pre-monsoon season. So far, the city has recorded 33.9 mm since March.

During the next 78 hours, Pune and neighbourhood areas will record day temperatures ranging between 38 degrees and 40 degrees Celsius, Met officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd