scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Must Read

Pune to receive moderate rain on Sunday: IMD

The southwest monsoon will soon become active over most parts of the country and Maharashtra will experience an increase in the rainfall activity during the week ahead, the India Meteorological Department has forecast.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: July 11, 2021 11:07:22 am
Pune to receive moderate rain on Sunday: IMDPune city will be dominated by cloudy sky conditions with the possibility of moderate intensity rainfall on Sunday. (File photo)

Pune city will be dominated by cloudy sky conditions with the possibility of moderate intensity rainfall on Sunday. (15.6 to 64.4 mm in 24-hours).

Ghat areas of Pune could experience heavy rain today.

Pune to receive moderate rain on Sunday: IMD AQI in Pune (Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

The southwest monsoon will soon become active over most parts of the country and Maharashtra will experience an increase in the rainfall activity during the week ahead, the India Meteorological Department has forecast.

Over the last 24-hours, the rainfall recorded on Sunday in Pune district was – Baramati – 27mm, Indapur – 24.8mm, Daund – 15mm and Velhe – 10mm whereas all other areas reported very light rain.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 11, 2021

Pune city AQI – 43 – Satisfactory

Click here for more

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 11: Latest News

Advertisement