Pune to receive moderate rain on Sunday: IMD

Updated: July 11, 2021 11:07:22 am
Pune city will be dominated by cloudy sky conditions with the possibility of moderate intensity rainfall on Sunday. (15.6 to 64.4 mm in 24-hours).
Ghat areas of Pune could experience heavy rain today.
The southwest monsoon will soon become active over most parts of the country and Maharashtra will experience an increase in the rainfall activity during the week ahead, the India Meteorological Department has forecast.
Over the last 24-hours, the rainfall recorded on Sunday in Pune district was – Baramati – 27mm, Indapur – 24.8mm, Daund – 15mm and Velhe – 10mm whereas all other areas reported very light rain.
# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 11, 2021
Pune city AQI – 43 – Satisfactory
