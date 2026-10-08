Now e-bus services from Pune to Navi Mumbai airport; maximum fare at Rs 445

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Travelling from Pune to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has become far more affordable. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced a direct daily bus service featuring two eco-friendly E-Shivai buses from Swargate to cater to the growing passenger footfall at the airport.
The services started Wednesday, with one bus leaving Swargate at 6.15 am and reaching the airport around 9.30 am. The second service departs from Swargate at 2.25 pm and is scheduled to reach the airport around 6 pm.
The route has stops, including Wanaz, Chandni Chowk, Balewadi, Hinjewadi Phata and Indira College in Wakad, allowing passengers from several parts of Pune to access the airport.
The maximum adult fare for a 120 km journey has been fixed at Rs 445, while the fare for children is Rs 230. Passengers eligible for concessions can avail of the applicable benefits through their National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).
However, commuters said the initial frequency of just two buses a day may not be enough to cater to the growing number of flyers expected to use NMIA. They said additional services, including buses from other parts of Pune, would be needed as flight operations at the airport expand.
Arun Siya, divisional controller of MSRTC, Pune division, said the corporation would assess passenger demand before deciding on an increase in services.
“We would analyse the demand and will increase the frequency on the route,” Siya told The Indian Express.
For many passengers from areas such as Wakad, Hinjewadi, and others, the direct road connectivity to NMIA through the expressway and Missing Link could make the new service a convenient alternative, compared to travelling to Pune airport amid traffic congestion.
“As more people from Pune are expected to use NMIA, two buses a day may not be sufficient. The frequency should be increased to provide more options to flyers, particularly those whose flight timings do not match the existing services,” said Rahul Jadhav, a resident of Wakad.
The MSRTC has also introduced direct services connecting NMIA with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar and Borivali.