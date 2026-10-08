Now e-bus services from Pune to Navi Mumbai airport; maximum fare at Rs 445

Travelling from Pune to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has become far more affordable. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has introduced a direct daily bus service featuring two eco-friendly E-Shivai buses from Swargate to cater to the growing passenger footfall at the airport.

The services started Wednesday, with one bus leaving Swargate at 6.15 am and reaching the airport around 9.30 am. The second service departs from Swargate at 2.25 pm and is scheduled to reach the airport around 6 pm.

The route has stops, including Wanaz, Chandni Chowk, Balewadi, Hinjewadi Phata and Indira College in Wakad, allowing passengers from several parts of Pune to access the airport.