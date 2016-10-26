Pune to keep a tab on firecracker effects this Diwali

In Mumbai, 24 firecrackers were tested, out of which, only two series were found to be above the permissible decibel limits. In Mumbai, 24 firecrackers were tested, out of which, only two series were found to be above the permissible decibel limits.

Even as testing of samples of firecrackers in Mumbai showed a decline in noise levels as compared to previous years, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officials said there has been a rise in air pollution levels from crackers. “Similar tests have been conducted in Pune and we are now awaiting the results,” Prakash Munde, MPCB sub-regional officer (Pune Zone 1), said.

Ahead of Diwali, MPCB, in association with police department, conducts an annual testing. Testing in Pune was conducted at an open ground recently. “We have submitted our report to the MPCB HQ for further analysis and the results will be declared soon,” MPCB officials said.

Meanwhile, a chemical analysis of all fire crackers — specially the ones releasing smoke — is also underway, VM Motigire, joint director of MPCB, told Newsline.

According to MPCB officials in Mumbai, a total of 24 firecrackers were tested, out of which, only two series were found to be above the permissible decibel limits as opposed to previous years. Last year, the noisiest series were measured at 117 dB, while single ones were as loud as 113 dB.

Other than recording ambient noise at locations in Mumbai and Pune during Diwali, the MPCB will also conduct air quality analysis during the festive period.

SAFAR air quality forecast on October 28

The System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR) will release its forecast for the festive period by October 28, Dr Gufran Beig, scientist and in charge of SAFAR, said. Though the current air quality ranges from good to moderate in the city, it is expected to deteriorate during Diwali. Therefore, SAFAR will release its predictions just two days ahead of the festival depending on the weather conditions.

SAFAR is run by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology with the support of Indian Meteorological Department and predicts the quality of air. The ratings are colour-coded. For instance, green colour indicates “good” air quality where there is no risk of air pollution.

Demand for indoor air purifiers rises

A significant rise in the number of vehicles and the forthcoming festive season has prompted residents to start taking preventive measures, leading to a rise in the demand for air purifiers, Vijay Kannan, Blueair India head, said in a statement Tuesday.

