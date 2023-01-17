Pune to host tribal fair promoting artwork, handicrafts from Melghat

To empower the tribal community of the Melghat region in Maharashtra’s Amravati district and provide them with a platform to promote their artworks and handicraft items, the Melghat Support Group, along with Amanora Yess Foundation, will organise a tribal fair – ‘Changing Melghat’ – at Amanora Mall West Block in Pune’s Hadapsar from January 21 to 26.

The exhibition will be held from 10 am to 10 pm and entry to the tribal fair is free.

Through this exhibition, visitors will be able to see and experience the culture and skills of the Melghat tribal community, Aniruddha Deshpande, president of the Amanora Yess Foundation said. About 6-7 different stalls will be put up at the exhibition, which will showcase colourful tribal artworks like necklaces, bracelets and bags made from recycled wood and clothes. Several indigenous forest produce like millets, sorghum and honey will also be exhibited, he added. Products made of bamboo will be a highlight of the exhibition.

Bamboo Articles. (Express Photo) Bamboo Articles. (Express Photo)

For several years, the Melghat Support Group has been working to empower the tribal people of the region. The group was formed in 2015 to support the activities carried out by the Sampoorna Bamboo Kendra in the Melghat region. Sampoorna Bamboo Kendra was formed by Late Sunil Deshpande and his wife Dr Nirupama Deshpande, who to date have trained over 10,000 people in bamboo handicrafts. They have also set up an education centre for developing Indian ancient knowledge regarding tradition, culture, art, science and folk art using artisans from Melghat.