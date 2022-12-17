scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Pune to host sixth National Atheist Conference tomorrow

The day-long conference at the Kale Hall of the Gokhale Institute on BMCC Road will also see felicitation of eminent rationalists.

National Atheist Conference in Pune

Pune will host the sixth National Atheist Conference on Sunday. Organiser Kumar Nage of Brights Society said the conference to be attended by environmentalists, freethinkers and rationalists would help to spread rational thought.

The day-long conference at the Kale Hall of the Gokhale Institute on BMCC Road will also see the society honouring eminent rationalists.

Nage, a mechanical engineer by training, traces his journey as an atheist from his formative years. He said he had contacted rationalists such as Dr Narendra Dabholkar to express his support for their work. After meeting Dr Dabholkar, Nage worked closely with him against superstitions and unscientific methods.

“The murder of Dr Dabholkar shook me to the core, and for two days I remained locked in my house. After a lot of soul-searching, I decided to talk to people and to understand the problem and find solutions,” he said.

One of the main thrust areas of the society is propagating scientific rationalism, which Nage said is lacking in Indian society. Religion was invented when nature and its mysteries were not known to humans, he said. “With the development of neocortex, we now are in an age when we can think scientifically and build a society based on this,” he added.

Brights Society, as per its manifesto, denies the existence of any supernatural power, individual or object affecting the world. Unequivocal in their rejection of every religion, the society declares that rational decisions are superior. “However, we are keen to keep scrutinising the validity of our decisions. We are not proud of our irrational opinions and thoughts,” the manifesto reads.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 06:27:27 pm
