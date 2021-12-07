Pune to host multi-agency exercise for BIMSTEC nations from December 20 to 22

PUNE WILL host a multilateral and multi-agency exercise for the member countries of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), which will focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, between December 20 and 22.

The exercise will witness participation from subject matter experts and delegates from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

A curtain raiser event for the HADR exercise, titled PANEX-21, was held at Kothari Auditorium DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi on Tuesday.

The event was presided over by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and was attended by civilian and military guests, including Secretary General of BIMSTEC Tenzin Lekphell, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and Chief of Integrated Staff (CISC) Air Marshal BR Krishna along with the High Commissioners and Ambassadors of BIMSTEC Nations.

“Gen MM Naravane urged all delegates of the member states to utilise this opportunity to develop mechanisms for close transnational coordination to combat contingencies like the Pandemic in the future. Gen Bipin Rawat, in his talk on ‘Def Cooperation among BIMSTEC Nations’, highlighted the importance of drawing Common Legal Frameworks and setting up Information Sharing Mechanism to facilitate defence cooperation between security and judicial agencies of the member nations,” said a press statement from the Ministry of Defence.

During his address, Bhatt drew attention of the participants to the significance attached by India to the BIMSTEC as part of the “Neighborhood First” policy. “The minister mentioned that managing natural disasters in the backdrop of a pandemic creates complex risks which cannot be combated by any single agency… He highlighted the swift and coordinated rescue and relief operation, which were launched in India despite the rising number of COVID cases and ongoing national lockdown,” the statement read.

A poster on the forthcoming event, which will witness a seminar, table-top exercises and multi-agency exercise, was also unveiled by Bhatt during the curtain-raiser event. “The culmination of the event will be with a demonstration by Indian Industries in association with FICCI to showcase their capabilities, innovations and range of products available to assist government agencies in planning, preparation and conduct of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations,” the statement added.

The presence of Headquarters, Southern Command along with an operational Military Air base and multiple defence establishments has made Pune a favoured location for military exercises in the recent past. A large number of these exercises have been held at the Foreign Training Node at Aundh Military Station in Pune. The inaugural edition of the BIMSTEC Nations Military Field Training Exercise ‘MILEX-18’ was held here in September 2018.