Pune to host India’s largest conclave on alternate fuels

Pune is set to host the country’s largest conclave on alternate fuels from April 2 to 5. Jointly organised by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the conclave will be held at the Sinchan Nagar Ground in Shivajinagar.

Speaking about the decision to organise the conclave in Pune, state Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said the Maharashtra city was an auto hub and, therefore, an ideal venue for the conclave. The conclave will comprise an exhibition, an electric vehicle (EV) rally and a conference.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The exhibition will showcase leading two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars and buses from the alternate fuel (electricity, hydrogen and bio fuel) segment. Companies like Tata Motors, Piaggio, Skoda Auto, Volkswagen, Mahindra Group, Kalyani Group, KPIT and Praj Industries, among others, have confirmed their participation in the exhibition. Many companies are even slated to launch their new products at the exhibition on the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa. The exhibition will also have an RTO booth to facilitate hassle-free registration of vehicles, and bank kiosks to provide financing options. Entry to the exhibition is free, the organisers said. The EV rally will be held on April 3.

Prashant Girbane, the director general of the MCCIA, said: “What is certain is that new mobility is already becoming a reality. Increasingly, it will pick up pace. We are glad to see that the Maharashtra government is proactively helping shape the transition to clean, green and sustainable new mobility. We appeal to people in Maharashtra in general and Pune district in particular to make the most of the exhibition and the rally. This conclave will strengthen Pune’s positioning as an auto hub.”

Notably, the Maharashtra government has laid emphasis on the promotion of EV sales in the state. In July 2021, it rolled out a comprehensive EV policy. Maharashtra continues to be the leader in the sale of electric two-wheelers, four-wheelers and buses. According to the government, EV sales went up by as much as 153 per cent in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021-22 after the adoption of the new policy.