Pune to host Indian Army’s joint exercise with African counterparts in March

PUNE will host a joint military exercise of the Indian Army and armies of more than a dozen African nations in March. The focus of the exercise will be humanitarian mine action and peacekeeping operations.

The final planning conference to work out the modalities for the Africa-India Field Training Exercise, named AFINDEX-2019, was conducted in Pune on Wednesday and Thursday.

Delegates from India, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, South Africa, Tanzania, Namibia, Mozambique, Uganda, Niger, Zambia and Rwanda attended the two-day conference.

AFINDEX-2019 is scheduled to be conducted at Aundh Military Station and College of Military Engineering, Pune from March 18 to 27.

A press statement issued through the Defence PRO said: “The joint training exercise is being conducted with more than a dozen African countries and India. It aims at synergising humanitarian mine action and joint peace operations. The initial planning conference for the exercise was held in December 2018. The exercise is a positive step towards growing political and military ties with the member nations of African continent and will boost the already strong strategic cooperation among the countries.”

Officials said that the Indian Army’s expertise in mine removal and peacekeeping operations will benefit African countries and their experiences will in turn enhance India’s capabilities.