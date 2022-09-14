scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Pune to host conference on transgender rights, issues

The two-day conference will have sessions focusing on some of the basic rights enjoyed by an individual such as education, healthcare, and employment as well as discussions on third-gender representation in lifestyle, journalism and films and acceptance of a third-gender child.

The objective of the talks is to arrive at better resolutions to the issues faced by the third gender on a daily basis. (Representational/File)

To proactively address issues and derive probable solutions to issues plaguing the transgender community and help them exercise their democratic rights, the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra has tied up with the Savitribai Phule Pune University to hold a state-level conference, ‘The Third Gender Participation in Democracy’, from September 14-15. The conference will be held at Namdev Hall on the university campus.

The two-day conference will have sessions focusing on some of the basic rights enjoyed by an individual such as education, healthcare, and employment as well as discussions on third-gender representation in lifestyle, journalism and films and acceptance of a third-gender child. The objective of the talks is to arrive at better resolutions to the issues faced by the third gender on a daily basis. Representatives of government bodies and organisations working for the third gender will be present at the conference as key speakers. The conference will be inaugurated by NCP MP Supriya Sule. While BJP’s Chitra Wagh, Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, founder of Kinnar Maa Trust, Salma Khan, transgender activist Gauri Sawant and director of Sakhi Char Chowghi and National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP)’s representative and entrepreneur Zainab Patel will be the chief guests.

Minister of Higher & Technical Education Chandrakant Patil and Rajasthan-based NGO Nai Bhor Sanstha’s founder Pushpa Maai will be the chief guests in the concluding session.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 02:42:11 am
