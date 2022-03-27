Pune to host 2-day Marwari horse show

Indigenous Horse Owners Association is hosting the 6th edition of the popular Marwari Horse Show at RWITC Pune Race Course on March 31 and April 1 this year.

Horse lovers from the city will get to see some best breeds known for beautiful looks, bravery and loyalty.

The timing of the show will be 10.30 am to 10 pm on March 31 and 2.30 pm to 8.30 pm on April 1.

These graceful beasts will be participating in six categories–Milk Teeth Filly, Milk Teeth Colt, Two Teeth Filly, Two Teeth Colt, Mare & Stallion. The best horse in each category will be selected by the panel of judges and will be awarded at the end of the show on April 1. Close to 150 Marwari Horses from all over the country including Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are participating in the show.

Commenting on the show, Ajay Nensee, president of the Indigenous Horse Owners Association said, “After the British brought their horses to India, this original breed of the soil got neglected. Now, due to continued efforts of revival, the Marwari Horse is gaining its desired attention. A lot of Horse Shows of Marwari Horses have taken place in the past 7-8 years and horse lovers are giving more attention to this Indian breed now.”