Pune to host $15,000 Men’s ITF championships from today

After pro tennis made a comeback in the city with the $25000 Women’s ITF championships, Pune will host the $15000 Men’s tennis championships. Titled the KPIT –MSLTA ITF WTT Cup tennis championships, the tournaments are scheduled to be held from March 21 to March 28 at the Deccan Gymkhana tennis courts.

The tournament is part of the two ITF events sponsored by KPIT Technologies in association with Maharashtra State Lawn tennis Association (MSLTA) and the Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA). The ITF tournaments were decided by All India Tennis Association (AITA) alongside the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in an attempt to resume international tennis events.

Simon Carr of Ireland (ATP rank 549), Aidan Mchugh of Great Britain (ATP rank 568), Jonathan Mridha of Sweden (ATP rank 590), Oliver Crawford of USA (ATP rank 604) and the recent winner of the singles titles at the ITFs held in Lucknow and Indore, Zane Khan of USA (ATP rank 846), are among the players from the 11 countries who are participating in the international tennis event.

Sidharth Rawat (ATP rank 474), Manish Sureshkumar ((ATP rank 675 ), Arjun Kadhe (ATP rank 677) and Aryan Goveas (ATP rank 863) are the main draw entries from India. Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy, Karan Singh, Dhruv Sunish and Atharva Sharma have been awarded the main draw wildcards in the singles