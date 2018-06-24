Pune: To help youths get jobs, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra inaugurated

MP Anil Shirole inaugurated the centre at Sohrab Hall, near Pune railway station, on Saturday. (Express photo) MP Anil Shirole inaugurated the centre at Sohrab Hall, near Pune railway station, on Saturday. (Express photo)

Pune MP Anil Shirole inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) at Sohrab Hall, near Pune railway station, on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Shirole said the PMKK was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 15, 2015, as part of the World Youth Skill Day celebrations. He added that the centre will help city youths get better job opportunities.

The central government is committed to this initiative and had reserved Rs 12,000 crore to train the youths in various departments under the National Skill Development Corporation, Government of India, said Shirole.

The centre in Pune will provide training through Rooman Technologies Private Limited in seven areas — junior software developer, domestic IT helpdesk attendant, field technician networking and storage, field technician, sewing machine operator, hair stylist and retail trainee associate.

The training period will last for three to four months, depending on the course. On completion of the course, each candidate will receive a government-approved certificate and placement guidance from Rooman Technologies.

The newly-inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra leverages state-of-the-art infrastructure for skilling initiatives, said Bhore.

Located on the fifth floor, 529, West wing, Sohrab Hall, near Pune station, Tadiwala Road, Pune, the centre has an initial capacity of training 1,000 candidates annually.

