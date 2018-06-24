Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Pune: To help youths get jobs, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra inaugurated

Pune: To help youths get jobs, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra inaugurated

The central government is committed to this initiative and had reserved Rs 12,000 crore to train the youths in various departments under the National Skill Development Corporation, Government of India, said Pune MP Anil Shirole.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: June 24, 2018 8:57:35 am
To help youths get jobs, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra inaugurated, anil shirole, skill india MP Anil Shirole inaugurated the centre at Sohrab Hall, near Pune railway station, on Saturday. (Express photo)

Pune MP Anil Shirole inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) at Sohrab Hall, near Pune railway station, on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Shirole said the PMKK was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 15, 2015, as part of the World Youth Skill Day celebrations. He added that the centre will help city youths get better job opportunities.

The central government is committed to this initiative and had reserved Rs 12,000 crore to train the youths in various departments under the National Skill Development Corporation, Government of India, said Shirole.

The centre in Pune will provide training through Rooman Technologies Private Limited in seven areas — junior software developer, domestic IT helpdesk attendant, field technician networking and storage, field technician, sewing machine operator, hair stylist and retail trainee associate.

The training period will last for three to four months, depending on the course. On completion of the course, each candidate will receive a government-approved certificate and placement guidance from Rooman Technologies.

The newly-inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra leverages state-of-the-art infrastructure for skilling initiatives, said Bhore.

Located on the fifth floor, 529, West wing, Sohrab Hall, near Pune station, Tadiwala Road, Pune, the centre has an initial capacity of training 1,000 candidates annually.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now