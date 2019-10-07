Pune to have direct flights to Jodhpur, Coimbatore

This winter, Pune will have air-connectivity with two additional destinations, demand for which was being raised by industrialists and passengers for a long time. The two new direct flights will connect Pune with Coimbatore and Jodhpur. The Pune-Jodhpur direct flight will be the first one connecting these two cities. In case of Pune-Coimbatore flight, the slot was vacant after Jet Airways, which used to operate a flight on the route, shut operations in April this year.

“The Pune-Coimbatore service will be started by IndiGo and it will be operational by the end of October. The Pune-Coimbatore route was in high demand after Jet stopped the service,” said Ajay Kumar, director, Pune Airport.

According to sources, IndiGo flight number 6E 6876 will depart from Coimbatore at 2.25 am and arrive Pune at 4.15 am. In return, 6E 6877 will depart from Pune at 4.55 am and arrive Coimbatore at 6.45 am. The flight will operate on all days except Saturday.

The flight will start operations from October 27.

SpiceJet flight number SG 8185 will depart from Pune at 11.25 am and arrive at Jodhpur at 1.10 pm. Similarly, SG 8184 will depart from Jodhpur at 1.40 pm and arrive Pune at 3.30 pm. The flight will operate on all days except Saturday.

The flight will start operating from November 20.