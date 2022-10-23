scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Pune to get seven new police stations, Patel assures to speed up govt sanction

I assured them that these police stations would be sanctioned soon, as those are required for effective functioning of the police... The seven police stations would come up at Wagholi, Phursungi, Ambegaon, Kale Padal, Nanded City, Kharadi and Baner," Patil said.

Pune will be getting seven new police stations. (file)

During a meeting held at the office of the commissioner of Pune City Police on Saturday, senior police personnel urged District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil to expedite the process for sanctioning seven new police stations under its jurisdiction.

“I have been visiting important offices and departments in the district after becoming the guardian minister of Pune, to understand their functioning and needs. I started with the Pune Zilla Parishad. Further, I visited other offices, including the Pune Municipal Corporation, PCMC and PMRDA… and today (Saturday), I interacted with the Pune City Police officials,” Patil told the mediapersons.

More from Pune

“The Pune City Police had submitted a proposal to the state government to sanction seven new police stations in the city. I assured them that these police stations would be sanctioned soon, as those are required for effective functioning of the police… The seven police stations would come up at Wagholi, Phursungi, Ambegaon, Kale Padal, Nanded City, Kharadi and Baner,” Patil said, adding that they discussed the worsening traffic situation in the city among other key issues.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 12:16:42 am
Next Story

Six-year-old girl killed in hotel fire in Sadashiv Peth

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement