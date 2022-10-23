Pune to get seven new police stations, Patel assures to speed up govt sanction

During a meeting held at the office of the commissioner of Pune City Police on Saturday, senior police personnel urged District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil to expedite the process for sanctioning seven new police stations under its jurisdiction.

“I have been visiting important offices and departments in the district after becoming the guardian minister of Pune, to understand their functioning and needs. I started with the Pune Zilla Parishad. Further, I visited other offices, including the Pune Municipal Corporation, PCMC and PMRDA… and today (Saturday), I interacted with the Pune City Police officials,” Patil told the mediapersons.

“The Pune City Police had submitted a proposal to the state government to sanction seven new police stations in the city. I assured them that these police stations would be sanctioned soon, as those are required for effective functioning of the police… The seven police stations would come up at Wagholi, Phursungi, Ambegaon, Kale Padal, Nanded City, Kharadi and Baner,” Patil said, adding that they discussed the worsening traffic situation in the city among other key issues.