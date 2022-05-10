Pune to get light rain for two days, says IMD

After a brief heatwave spell that affected parts of the Pune district since late last week, the city could witness some light intensity rainfall (2.5 to 15.5 mm in 24 hours) on Tuesday and Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

For the past two days, severe heat prevailed during the morning hours and heavily overcast conditions developed post afternoon hours. Higher than normal humidity levels were recorded, too. But none of these conditions led to rainfall over Pune and neighbourhood areas.

“There is moisture incursion from easterly winds affecting some parts of the state. Partly cloudy sky conditions will develop from time to time, keeping the maximum temperatures slightly below normal over many areas in Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune and surrounding areas,” said an official from IMD, Pune, on Tuesday.

In the last two days, Pune’s maximum temperatures breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark, for the first time this month. This summer, Pune has not experienced any significant pre-monsoon showers. Till Monday, the city’s seasonal rainfall deficit (since March 1) was over 95 per cent below normal. The city has, so far, recorded 1.2mm rainfall since March.

The IMD officials maintained that the humidity levels will range between 50 and 65 per cent during the next two days and the day temperatures will remain around 38 degrees Celsius.