Pune to face shortage of nearly 5,000 oxygen beds by mid-May: projection by health dept

The projections are based on the average weekly growth rate of infections in these districts, average stay of patients in hospitals and average percentage of patients with mild symptoms in home isolation. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Pune and Nashik are projected to face a serious shortage of oxygen-supported beds by May 16.

According to a projection made by the state Health department, Pune will face shortage of 4,952 oxygen-supported beds while Nashik will face shortage of 3,882 oxygen-supported beds by that date. Pune will face shortage of 191 ICU beds, Satara of 309 ICU beds and Nashik of 842 ICU beds, according to the study.

The districts of Solapur, Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Wardha are also expected to face shortage of oxygen-supported beds. By May 16, it is estimated that Pune will have 1.31 lakh active Covid-19 cases, while Nashik will have 78,686 active cases.

Till May 4, there were 1.09 lakh active Covid-19 cases in Pune, 64,554 active cases in Nagpur, 56,465 in Mumbai, 45,605 in Nashik and 45,916 in Thane.

The projections are based on the average weekly growth rate of infections in these districts, average stay of patients in hospitals and average percentage of patients with mild symptoms in home isolation, State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate told The Indian Express.

Pune district has seen 17.15 per cent growth in daily new cases in the last 15 days, while Satara has witnessed a staggering 85.69 per cent growth. However, in Mumbai, Thane and other districts, there has been a decline in daily new cases. Mumbai has seen a decline of 56.54 per cent in daily new cases in the last 15 days while Thane has seen a 43.92 per cent decline.

Overall across the state, there has been an 8.18 per cent decline in daily new Covid-19 infections in the last 15 days due to the lockdown-like restrictions in place. In Mumbai and Thane, the number of active Covid-19 cases is projected at 29,638 and 21,706, respectively, by May 16. Nagpur is also estimated to have 40,919 active Covid-19 cases.

Till May 3, there were 6.56 lakh active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, and 2.3 lakh patients were admitted to various hospitals. As many as 82,098 were critical cases, of which 8,288 were in intensive care units while 17,077 were on oxygen support.

State health officials observe the declining trend in the districts and calculate predictions based on various parameters.

1.65 crore receive both doses of vaccine

A total of 1.65 crore beneficiaries have received both doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 across the state till May 4. In Pune district, 16.07 lakh beneficiaries in the 45 and above age group have been administered the first dose while 15.72 lakh beneficiaries in the same age group have received their first dose in Mumbai.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director of health, Pune circle, said the administration had got 72,000 doses on Tuesday night specially for administering the second dose to the 45+ age group. “We have also received 32,000 doses of Covaxin for the 18-44 age group,” he said.

On May 5, in Pune, a total of 61,426 persons were administered Covid-19 vaccine doses, of which total 34,274 beneficiaries were in the 45-59, and 60 and above age group. A total of 6,096 youngsters (18-44 years) got their first doses of the vaccine on Wednesday.