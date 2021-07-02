Pune to experience light rain, cloudy skies on Friday: IMD

This season, Pune city's rainfall is 152mm which is just about normal for the season. (File Photo)

Pune will experience partially cloudy sky conditions with the possibility of very light rain on Friday, the India Meteorological Department(IMD) has said.

The city’s maximum temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees and the minimum temperature recorded on the day was 22.3 degrees.

In its latest bulletin, the MET department forecasted the possibility of very light intensity rain in the next 24 hours.

The southwest monsoon continues to remain subdued over Maharashtra. This season, Pune city’s rainfall is 152mm which is just about normal for the season.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 02, 2021

Pune city AQI – 46 – Satisfactory

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.</strong