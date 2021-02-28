Pune to experience cooler nights for 48 hrs, says IMD

A street kid seen warming herself besides fire at Wanowrie in Pune (Express File Photo by Arul Horizon)

The night temperatures recorded over Pune have seen a slight fall over the weekend.

Shivajinagar recorded 14.4 degrees, at Pashan it was 16.6 degrees and over Lohegaon it remained 17.2 degree Celsius on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a similar trend in the minimum temperature on Monday, when it is expected to fluctuate between 14 – 16 degrees. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 32 degrees.

The Air Quality Index recorded on the city on Sunday was 90, which is a ‘Satisfactory’ category. The SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology for Sunday suggests the AQI to be 102 for Monday.