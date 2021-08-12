Pune to experience cloudy sky conditions: IMD

Updated: August 12, 2021 11:22:40 am
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy sky conditions and light intensity rainfall over Pune on Thursday.
The maximum temperature on the day would be around 30 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature was 20.7 degrees Celsius.
The southwest monsoon is slowly beginning to show signs of revival as the Met office has said that parts of Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune district, will get rain at isolated places during till the end of this week.
# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 12, 2021
Pune city AQI – 42 – Satisfactory
