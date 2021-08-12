Pune to experience cloudy sky conditions: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy sky conditions and light intensity rainfall over Pune on Thursday.

The maximum temperature on the day would be around 30 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature was 20.7 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at various locations in Pune. (SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune) The Air Quality Index (AQI) at various locations in Pune. (SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

The southwest monsoon is slowly beginning to show signs of revival as the Met office has said that parts of Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune district, will get rain at isolated places during till the end of this week.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 12, 2021

Pune city AQI – 42 – Satisfactory

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.