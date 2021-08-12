scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Pune to experience cloudy sky conditions: IMD

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: August 12, 2021 11:22:40 am
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy sky conditions and light intensity rainfall over Pune on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy sky conditions and light intensity rainfall over Pune on Thursday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at various locations in Pune.

The southwest monsoon is slowly beginning to show signs of revival as the Met office has said that parts of Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune district, will get rain at isolated places during till the end of this week.

# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on August 12, 2021

 

Pune city AQI – 42 – Satisfactory

