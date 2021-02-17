Pune to experience cloudy skies post noon today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with chances of light rain during the afternoon hours of Thursday. (File)

Pune city will on Wednesday experience overcast sky conditions during afternoon hours of the day.

The minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 15.6 degrees Celcius even as Pashan and Lohegaon remained a notch warmer with temperatures recorded at 16.1 degrees and 17.1 degrees Celsius respectively on Wednesday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reported over the city on the day was 107 considered the ‘Moderate’ category and it is likely to remain close to 105 on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with chances of light rain during the afternoon hours of Thursday. The maximum temperature could remain around 31 degrees and the minimum temperature would continue to rise and settle at 16 degrees on February 18.