Pune to experience clear sky conditions on Saturday: IMD

The southwest monsoon is expected to remain in the lull phase with an improvement in rainfall activity likely only after July 7.

Pune is likely to experience clear sunny conditions till afternoon on Saturday, followed by very light rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted.

The city will mostly witness clear sunny conditions till afternoon, with maximum temperature expected to be around 31 degrees and the minimum temperature recorded on the day was 22.1 degrees.

Very light intensity rain is expected as cloudy conditions could develop post afternoon hours.



# Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 02, 2021

Pune city AQI – 45 – Satisfactory

