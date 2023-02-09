scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Pune to experience a cold spell after February 11, says IMD scientist

The daytime temperature in the city, like other parts of Maharashtra, is above 30 degrees Celsius and the night temperature has not crossed the 10 degrees Celsius mark.

pune children missing Both the day and night temperatures are expected to remain low from then till February 15, she added. (Express Photo)

Pune is expected to experience a cooling of temperature only after February 11, which will see a drop in both night and day temperatures, Anupam Kashyapi, head (weather and air pollution monitoring) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said Thursday.

The daytime temperature in the city, like other parts of Maharashtra, is above 30 degrees Celsius and the night temperature has not crossed the 10 degrees Celsius mark, Kashyapi told The Indian Express, adding that this was mostly the case in peninsular India while the country’s northern and central parts experienced rains and a significant drop in temperatures.

The country’s peninsular part was shielded from the western disturbances—warm winds coming from the Mediterranean region—which caused the cold temperatures and rain in the northern and central regions, she explained.

In peninsular India and Maharashtra, easterlies and south easterlies from the Bay of Bengal stopped the advent of the northerly winds from entering the region. The easterlies, Kashyapi said, had brought some moisture from the Bay of Bengal and prevented the heat load from the land from escaping.

This has created a situation where both the day and night temperatures remain on the higher side, according to Kashyapi. While the moisture in the winds was not enough to form a cloud cover, it was enough to trap the heat load, which led to the current situation.

Kashyapi said the situation was expected to change from the afternoon of February 11. Both the day and night temperatures are expected to remain low from then till February 15, she added.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 20:10 IST
