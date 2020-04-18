Pune: To ease burden on Sassoon Hospital, asymptomatic patients to be shifted to COVID-19 care centres

The hospital is treating three types of COVID-19 patients: those who are positive and critically ill, others with symptoms and some who are asymptomatic. The hospital is treating three types of COVID-19 patients: those who are positive and critically ill, others with symptoms and some who are asymptomatic.

In an effort to lessen the burden on Sassoon General Hospital, which is treating scores of COVID-19 patients, authorities have decided to transfer persons who are asymptomatic but have come in contact with a patient to COVID care centres.

Forty two COVID-19 patients have died at Sassoon Hospital so far, while nearly 90 patients of the infection are still hospitalised. The hospital is treating three types of COVID-19 patients: those who are positive and critically ill, others with symptoms and some who are asymptomatic.

Now, a decision has been taken to shift the asymptomatic patients to COVID care centres while only those who are critically ill will be kept at Sassoon General Hospital. In case the number of patients exceeds the total capacity of the hospital, some of the patients may be sent to other hospitals, said authorities.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the hospital on Saturday, reviewed the situation and held a meeting with authorities.

“The meeting was mainly a confidence-building measure… we are asking doctors at Sassoon General Hospital about their requirements to help reduce their load… we may decide to shift some patients,” District Collector Naval Kishore Ram told The Indian Express.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, the chairman of the state technical committee to prevent communicable diseases, who was appointed by the state to guide Sassoon General Hospital, told The Indian Express that a lot of work was underway and teams were being set up to provide counselling and redress grievances of patients’ relatives.

Dr Murlidhar Tambe, acting dean of Sassoon General Hospital, said the meeting with the deputy chief minister was a fruitful one as they were able to inform authorities about their requirements and why patients who succumbed to COVID-19 infection reported in large numbers at the critical stage of illness. “We were able to inform them about the difference between government and private hospitals,” said Dr Tambe.

At Bharati Hospital – one of the hospitals in the city also treating COVID-19 patients — Medical Director Dr Sanjay Lalwani said eight critical patients have been referred from both Sassoon General Hospital and Naidu Hospital.

Implement lockdown strictly: Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also the guardian minister of Pune, directed the local administration on Saturday to implement the lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad strictly. In a meeting attended by Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram, MoS Vishwajeet Kadam, MP Amol Kolhe, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and police and municipal commissioners, Pawar said the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in the district was a cause of grave concern.

“We must control the spread of the virus at any cost. The lockdown should be implemented strictly for the next eight days. Police should adopt a strict policy and I’m confident that citizens will cooperate,” said Pawar.

`I am healthy and fighting COVID-19′

A 52-year-old senior doctor, who has treating COVID-19 patients, has tested positive for the infection. He told The Indian Express that he was in the isolation ward of the hospital and “perfectly healthy”. “I am fighting against COVID-19 and appeal to people to cooperate with authorities. We are putting our lives and those of our loved ones at risk to treat COVID-19 patients. So, we all need to cooperate and fight this illness with a positive outlook,” he said.

Zilla Parishad authorities to boost immunity levels of rural people

In Pune rural areas, to boost the immunity of local residents, authorities have decided to provide vitamin tablets, said Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad.

“This is also specially for women who are anaemic and for malnourished children, apart from senior citizens and those with co-morbidities. The ZP had taken the lead in conducting door-to-door surveys and has announced an insurance scheme for COVID-19 patients,” said Prasad.

