Pune to compete at the TiE Women Global Pitch Competition

September 11, 2021 4:04:45 am
The TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Women Global Pitch Competition will see over 1,000 women from 26 countries competing this year. The winner will receive $100,000 prize money, and will network with and be mentored by global leaders. This year, Dr Anuya Nisal of Serge Mediproducts will be representing Pune. Nisal was selected from among 58 women entrepreneurs from Pune.
“Dr Nisal has developed Serioss, which is far superior to the products currently used to deal with bone health. When used, it helps to build better and prevents secondary fractures post-surgery,” said Zelam Chaubal, the head of TiE Pune Women’s initiative.
