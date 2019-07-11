Pune: To allow easy commute, SPPU to introduce buses, e-rickshaws, bicycles

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is introducing e-rickshaws, bicycles and CNG buses for students to commute within the campus.

While bicycles had been available for a few months on shared basis, the process was stalled when cycle companies decided to discontinue their services.

“We are in talks with a company that will operate the autos, and are presently trying to work out a feasible scheme,” SPPU Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karlmakar told The Indian Express. “This is a part of a larger research SPPU will undertake on e-rickshaws.”

Due to active research going on in the area, charging stations will be made available on campus — this had been a major challenge in smooth operations of solar autorickshaws, which had been plying on campus roads a few years ago.

Two CNG buses have been introduced recently and efforts are underway to bring in a new cycle company. The authorities will also press for a bus solely to ferry female students and commuters, said Karmalkar.

“The earlier bicycle-sharing scheme was very popular among the student community,” said Karmalkar, “and we want to resume it. But the rentals must be affordable so students can make optimum use of this service.”